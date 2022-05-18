Vampire survival game from Battlerite devs tops Steam's best-sellers charts

By published

V Rising is proving to be an early hit

V Rising
(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

V Rising, a vampire survival game from the developer of top-down MOBA Battlerite is topping the Steam charts.

V Rising launched into early access yesterday on PC, exclusively through Steam. "Awaken as a vampire. Hunt for blood in nearby settlements to regain your strength and evade the scorching sun to survive," the game's store description reads. "Raise your castle and thrive in an ever-changing open world full of mystery. Gain allies online and conquer the land of the living."

As it turns out, there are a great deal many allies currently drifting to V Rising, as the game has actually topped the Steam 'Top Sellers' chart less than 24 hours after launching. It's beaten out the likes of the newly-launched Arma Reforger and fellow breakout indie hit Little Witch in the Woods, as well as the Steam Deck, to claim pole position among the best-selling list.

The game is so new, in fact, that at the time of writing it's impossible to tell how many people are concurrently playing it, because V Rising simply hasn't been live for long enough. It's safe to say though that the game is already something of a hit, as overall player reviews for V Rising sit at "Very Positive" with over 2,000 logged, with one player writing "Valheim if Valheim was goth."

Sounds like a cracking time. If you're wondering where the Founder's Pack is, and when it'll be available for purchase, then you shouldn't be waiting long. Just yesterday, the official V Rising Twitter account replied to a user asking that question, and stated that they're "working on it." Considering the smash-hit success nature of V Rising, we'd say the development team probably have a lot on their hands right about now. 

Check out our guide to the 20 best MOBAs to get immersed in right now if you're after something similar.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.