Valheim seeds - a list of all the best worlds we've found

Valheim seeds can mean two different things; the world seeds, which determine the lay of your land during your time with the game thanks to the procedural generation, or actual seeds in-game, which you can plant to grow food. In this guide, we're looking at the former, when you first go to generate your new environment in Valheim. This is a list of the best Valheim seeds we've found, so you can semi-choose what you stumble upon.

Best Valheim seeds list

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

Valheim hasn't been out for very long so as a result, the best Valheim seeds are still being discovered and this list will be updated over time. Read the brief description below each one to know what you'll encounter.

JXGZpTsizn

This seed places you in a Meadows biome to begin with, which is one of the more beginner-friendly environments. You're near a huge lake – great for fishing – and nearby is a big plains with plenty of boars to hunt.

42069lolxd

Apologies for the seed itself, but this world is a great one if you're looking for a vendor (credit to Devilduckcr on the Valheim wiki). Head directly south along the coast from your starting location and you'll find the merchant in no time. Haldor will sell you some unique items and buy things off you, so he's useful to know the location of.

wVJCZahxX8

This one is another good one for beginners, as it places you in the middle of the Meadows biome with plenty of trees around, next to a Swamp. The Swamp is extra useful because you can find plenty of hostile creatures to kill, along with being the main source of Iron Ore.

sZFUrABLgu

For a more difficult seed, try this one out. You'll start in the Mountains biome which is covered in snow, therefore cold, and there are plenty of hostile creatures out there to get you like Wolves and Drakes. It is the place where you'll find both Obsidian and Silver Ore though, so if you can survive, it makes it worthwhile.