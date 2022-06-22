The Umbrella Academy season 3 post-credits scene explained: How does it set up season 4?

The Umbrella Academy season 3 has exploded onto our screens and left a barrage of unanswered questions in its wake. We've tried our best to answer as many of these as we can in our guide to The Umbrella Academy season 3 ending explained, but, for anyone who clicked away too early, it's worth pointing out that, yes, there's a post-credits scene. Essentially, following the final moments, make sure you hang around because you won't want to miss this.

Below, we get into the details of what The Umbrella Academy season 3 post-credits scene means for season 4 – but before we touch on that, we're going to be discussing major spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season 3 ahead. Turn back now if you haven't finished the new season on Netflix!

The Umbrella Academy season 3 post-credits scene explained

The Umbrella Academy season 3 episode 10 has a mid-credits scene that sees Ben (Justin H. Min) sitting on the subway in Korea, reading a book. The question on everyone's mind: which version of Ben is it?

Season 3 sees two sets of Hargreeves siblings face off against each other after the original family disrupts the timeline by confronting their father, Reginald Hargreeves, in 1963. Upon seeing how his future children turned out, the eccentric billionaire decides to adopt another batch of superpowered infants instead – and they become the Sparrow Academy.

While six of the Sparrows are brand new characters, one is a little more familiar: he's a different version of Ben, one who's alive and nastier than his Umbrella counterpart. The latter doesn't appear in the new season, as he walked into the light and left this earthly plane during season 2 – well, until the mid-credits scene.

This Ben's hairstyle suggests it's the Umbrella Academy version as opposed to the Sparrow Academy version – Sparrow Ben wears his hair spiked up, whereas Umbrella Ben has slicked-back hair, like the man on the train. In the brief scene, Ben looks up from his book and smiles.

The train is familiar, as it's the same one that Ben's parents are on during the opening scene of season 3 episode 1. The season opener sees Ben's mother and father share a kiss on the train, before his mother rapidly carries a pregnancy to term in a matter of seconds and promptly gives birth to Ben.

So, how come Umbrella Ben is now alive? Well, that probably has something to do with the universe resetting. In order to stop the world from ending due to the Kugelblitz caused by the Umbrella Academy returning to the present day, the Umbrella Academy hit the reset button hidden in the Hotel Oblivion. After this, a previously deceased Luther comes back to life – so why wouldn't the same be true for Ben? For now, we'll have to wait until (the currently unannounced) season 4 arrives to get a conclusive answer to that question.

For more on the Hargreeves, check out our guide to The Umbrella Academy season 3 timeline explained.