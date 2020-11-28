Tython has huge significance in Star Wars history: here's what you need to know about the new Mandalorian location

Warning: this is the way towards major spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5 – so stop here if you haven't seen the latest episode!

The Mandalorian is going deeper and deeper into Star Wars lore with every new episode. Chapter 13 was not only the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano, but also re-introduced us to the legendary Grand Admiral Thrawn. As well as these nods to the wider canon, we now know that Mando and Baby Yoda (real name Grogu) are headed to the planet Tython.

While the planet’s name isn’t that recognisable, it turns out it has massive importance to the Star Wars universe – which will surely be explored more in the next episodes of The Mandalorian season 2. For now, scroll on for everything you need to know about the mysterious location.

How is Tython connected to the Jedi?

(Image credit: Disney/LucasFilm)

Tython could actually be where the Jedi Order originated. In fact, in the Legends continuity (which was made defunct after Disney purchased LucasFilm), this was a fact – though now, in the new canon, it’s not known for sure. It’s possible Ahch-To, the planet Luke Skywalker was hiding out on in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, could be where the warriors had their start – or the Republic capital planet of Coruscant, or even Jedha (seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), or another planet called Ossus.

Ahsoka tells Mando and Grogu about the ruins of a temple on the planet, as well as a Seeing Stone that will allow Baby Yoda to reach out to other Jedi through the Force.

Darth Vader and Doctor Aphra

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The planet’s first appearance in the new Disneyfied canon is in the Doctor Aphra comic book series. The titular character leads Darth Vader to Tython after claiming it's the location of a Rebel base – in actuality, it's Hoth, as seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

There, she managed to get Vader into something called the Martyrium of Frozen Tears, made of kyberite – which is what kyber crystals, used to build lightsabers, come from. Aphra explains: “It’s a confessional… all those centuries of sinners, whispering their guiltiest regrets to the heart of a Force-active mountain. Pretty overwhelming, I bet, for anyone tuned in.”

In the Martyrium, Vader is forced to confront his memories of the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, when he fought Obi-Wan Kenobi and fell to the Dark side. Here’s hoping Baby Yoda doesn’t get anywhere near it, in that case.

Where is Tython?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

The planet is located in the Deep Core, which, as the name suggests, is right in the middle of the galaxy. It’s crowded with planets, making the route very risky, so Mando and Grogu could get into some trouble on their way to Tython – and any Jedi answering Baby Yoda’s call could take a while to reach them.

Who could Baby Yoda meet there?

(Image credit: Disney)

As far as we know, there are only four Jedi left in the galaxy far, far away – Ahsoka, Luke, Cal Kestis, and Ezra Bridger (though, technically, Ahsoka isn’t a Jedi). With Ahsoka flat out refusing to train Grogu, the other three options seem the most reasonable. Out of them, Ezra's probably the most likely, though he was last seen speeding through space with Thrawn at the end of Star Wars Rebels.

But, considering how uncharacteristically downbeat Baby Yoda was with Ahsoka, it seems far more likely that Grogu won’t call out to the Jedi at all – instead, he’ll choose the way of the Mandalore and stay with Din Djarin, who has become his family. After the little green creature was revealed to have been alone for a long time after being rescued from Coruscant, it’s hard to imagine him choosing to leave Mando’s side.

For now, check out our The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule to make sure you don't miss the next episode.