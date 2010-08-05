Transformers 3: Alan Tudyek talks

Share

Firefly man Alan Tudyk joined the cast of Transformers 3 in May, but his role was being kept under lock and key at the time.



Now, Tudyk has revealed his role in the robot mash-up. Talking with From Hollywood With Love , the actor said:



“I’m a fellow agent of [ Agent Simmons (played once again by John Turturro) ], that is sort of his assistant and weapons expert, computer hacker, cyber sleuth.”



Which is quite the departure for Tudyk, who is best known for playing loveable rogue pilot Wash in Joss Whedon’s cancelled Firefly series (and the subsequence movie Serenity ).



Alright, it’s not really that much of a departure, but we’re hoping he at least gets to exchange Wash’s dusty chaps for a smart suit and some funky gadgets.



Transformers 3 opens on July 1, 2011.



Still care about Transformers? Or rather play with the toys than watch the movies?



Source: [ FHWL ]