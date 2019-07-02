Trailer for Rian Johnson's mystery movie Knives Out takes us from Star Wars to sleuthing

The trailer is here for Knives Out, the new movie from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, and it's one hell of a star-studded murder romp. You can't get much further from the salt flats of Crait than a big old country house and Chris Evans in delicious knitwear, and it looks like Johnson has had some fun swapping from science fiction to murder mystery.

Trailer’s here! I love it but as always... it doesn’t give anything major away but it does show things that are most enjoyably seen for the first time in the movie. If you want to come in totally clean, you know what to do. And now without further ado... #KnivesOut pic.twitter.com/sw2uIdMNGIJuly 2, 2019

The cast is like a breakfast buffet the day after the Oscars with Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, and Christopher Plummer to name just a few. LaKeith Stanfield from Sorry to Bother You plays Detective Troy Archer, the man charged with solving the murder of Harlan Thrombey, a mystery author, but all is not as it seems.

"Harlan has built this massive empire up and he has a group of kids and their families who are all adults and who all to one degree or another live based on his success," Johnson told Entertainment Weekly.

"When the family fortune is kind of in question or up for grabs, that’s when the proverbial knives come out."

Evans plays the family's spoiled grandson, and Daniel Craig sets fire to his British accent and Bond personae as Southern detective Benoit Blanc. Blade Runner 2049's Ana de Armas - she played Joi - has a crucial role as Harlan’s nurse. "With a movie loaded up with this many high-profile movie star names, the fact that Ana really is at the center of the film in a way and holds her own against all of them, I just love her to death. So to speak," added Johnson.

Knives Out will be released on November 27, 2019, because nothing says the holidays like wanting to murder your family.

