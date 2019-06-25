Check out this charming Toy Story cut Topher Grace made ahead of Toy Story 4

Topher Grace, star of the classic That 70's Show, has quite the knack for editing movies. He cut together all ten Star Wars films into one five minute trailer that drew a ton of fan acclaim. He's also cut other major trilogies, like The Hobbit, making him a notable name in the fan edit community.

Now Grace is taking us down memory lane with a special cut that recaps the first three Toy Story movies, including bits on main characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jesse, and introductions for all the new faces brought in for the sequels. It's the perfect way to prepare for Toy Story 4. You can check it out in all it's nostalgic glory below.

Editing is a passion for Grace. After playing notorious KKK leader David Duke in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman he would go home and edit to destress. Playing the white supremacist was quite taxing for Grace, who also starred in Spider-man 3.

“I was so depressed,” Grace told IndieWire. “It was so disturbing to go home and turn on the news to see how his ideology was affecting us at the moment.”

Grace actually cut the three Hobbit films into one long watch in the evenings after shooting BlacKkKlansman. “I don’t know what other guys do. Go fishing? For me, this is just a great way to relax,” he added. “There’s something really zen about it.”

