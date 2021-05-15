Tomb Raider sequel director reveals the movie's working title

The Tomb Raider movie sequel is unofficially (for now) titled Tomb Raider: Obsidian, incoming director Misha Green has revealed.

Green stepped in to helm the Tomb Raider sequel after previous director Ben Wheatley left the project earlier this year. Having previously directed episode 8 of HBO's Lovecraft Country, starring Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors, Green is making her feature-length directorial debut with the sequel to the 2018 cinematic Tomb Raider reboot.

In a Twitter post shared Friday, Green not only let loose the working title for the next Tomb Raider movie; she also confirmed that the first draft of the script has been completed.

Still a long journey to production. Title's not even approved. 🤫😜 But first draft finished!!! 🎉🥳🎊 #TombRaider pic.twitter.com/wrKVUubM6IMay 14, 2021 See more

Of course, Green simultaneously reminded everyone not to get too ahead of themselves, despite the good news. While this undoubtedly means Warner Bros. is still moving ahead with the sequel, Green notes that there's still "a long way to production" and says the title hasn't even been approved. Regardless, a finished script is a good sign that the creative cogs are turning.

Other than this little tidbit, we don't know a whole lot about the new Tomb Raider flick. It probably won't surprise many to hear that Alicia Vikander is returning as the titular adventurer, but we're still waiting on any other official casting news, not to mention story details, a filming schedule, and a release window.

