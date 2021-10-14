Tomb Raider 2: Alicia Vikander discusses current status of sequel

Tomb Raider 2 was originally announced back in September 2019 and was set to be directed by Free Fire’s Ben Wheatley. Plans, of course, changed: Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green was brought in to helm the sequel after Wheatley departed the project, and the initial March 2021 release date was shelved.

Speaking to Total Film for its new issue, Lara Croft actor Alicia Vikander has opened up on how things are going with the sequel – which currently has the working title Obsidian – and what it’s been like working alongside Green.

"When the studio first said they were interested in a sequel, I got really excited," says Vikander. "When Misha was mentioned to me and I saw the work on Lovecraft Country, I was extremely impressed."

From there, discussions were had, and a connection was made: "It’s so much fun on the Zooms I’ve had with Misha to finally sit with another woman my own age," Vikander recalls. "I get to talk about big action set pieces and stunts that we want to make. I’m hoping that we get on track and get to do something together."

Given the success of the initial Tomb Raider reboot, let’s hope Lara gets to pick up her twin pistols once more in a sequel we can truly treasure.

