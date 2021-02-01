Tom Holland teases Spider-Man 3: "You better buckle up"

Tom Holland has hinted at big things to come in Spider-Man 3.

Posting to Instagram, Holland shared a picture of him in full costume as the web-slinging hero, with his brother on his shoulders. The caption read: "Today was easily one of the highlights of my career. For those of you that were there, you know what I'm talking about and for those of you that weren't, you better buckle up!!!"

There's a lot of speculation about Spider-Man 3 out there and it's easy to guess what Holland might have been filming. There have been reports of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire joining the cast for a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse style crossover, as well as a potential Miles Morales hint in a set photo, or the fact that Alfred Molina is reportedly reprising his role of Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx could be back as Electro. Any one of these could be behind Holland's Instagram post.

Of course, the actor could just be happy about another regular old day of filming – considering Holland was so thrilled when he found out he’d scored the Spidey role that he broke his computer. But, considering his career so far has included scenes with the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in previous Marvel epics, it's hard not to imagine something even bigger on the horizon to make it a worthy career highlight.

Whatever Holland is celebrating, we can be sure we're in for a treat as the December 17, 2021 release date gets closer. In the meantime, the MCU's got plenty on the way, with WandaVision currently dropping a new episode every Friday (check out our WandaVision release schedule to find out exactly when) and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arriving on March 19, 2021, shortly after WandaVision finishes. Until then, find out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4.