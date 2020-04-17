Titanfall easter egg may hint at Apex Legends season 5 content

Seems like we got our first look at Apex Legends season 5, and it's about time. According to Reddit user HIRUZENandENMA, the clue to season 5 is simply lying on a table in the Dome area on World's Edge.

According to the video, the keycard prompts you to interact with it in order to activate it, after which the screen brings up several references to Singh Labs. You may remember Singh Labs from a Wraith town takeover of Kings Canyon that took place during Apex Legends season 2. A Singh Labs facility appeared on the map, in tandem with the Voidwalker backstory that gave us more info on Wraith's troubled past and the experiments to which she was subjected.

The keycard also includes a Titanfall reference - the logo of ARES Division, the armed R&D unit of the IMC. As we previously reported , Respawn promised Titanfall fans a "pleasant surprise" and it looks like they plan on delivering. In the Titanfall universe, the ARES Division's purpose is to discover, research, and utilize (read: exploit) alien technologies.

Loba is definitely tied into this, as she'll likely debut with Season 5. GamesRadar+ recently reported that dataminers uncovered Loba's look and her abilities. Her tagline is reportedly "Translocating Thief", and she uses some type of tech worn as a bracelet to travel between places (pretty helpful for burglary, eh?). Perhaps Loba is trying to steal something from Singh Labs - as you can see from the screengrab shared by dataminer Shrugtal , it appears the person who owns the device has access to a Singh Labs map, and is looking for more secret passages/entryways. It certainly seems like these devices will give us the backstory to how Loba obtained this tech - since the laboratory is responsible for Wraith's voidwalking abilities.

Can't wait to see how this all comes together (and to get a chance to play as Loba, who is officially my new favorite). There's no official Apex Legends Season 5 start date, but stay tuned.