Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is launching with full cross-play

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will feature full cross-play at launch.

President of Gearbox Software, Randy Pitchford, has confirmed that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will have cross-play across all platforms when the game arrives later this month.

In the tweet, Pitchford confirmed that this also includes PlayStation and thanked the efforts of Gearbox Software's engineers and partners, including Sony, for working together to make this happen.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. pic.twitter.com/J1SV7HgnhWMarch 13, 2022 See more

This will undoubtedly come as good news to PlayStation fans who were left out of the cross-play action on Borderlands 3 when support for the feature was pulled for PS4 and PS5 last year. At the time, certification issues were cited as the reason cross-play was cut from PlayStation consoles.

In a follow up tweet, Pitchford asked fans for their patience if there are initial issues with implementing full cross-play, as this is new territory for the team. "Please take it easy on us if there are hiccups". He says, "This is hard stuff and none of the platforms were designed for this. We've done impossible work to make it happen and to try to make it as easy to use as possible, but this is new territory and the wild is not a test environment".

Pitchford also said on Twitter that he considers the addition of cross-play on PlayStation for Borderlands 3 to be "inevitable".

We don't have long to wait to see how well playing together across different platforms works as Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on March 25th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

Read our Tiny Tina's Wonderlands feature for everything we know about the Borderlands spin-off.