Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' character creator spawns Kratos, Shrek, Mario, and more

Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a surprisingly comprehensive character creator, and players have used it to make everyone from Kratos to Mario.

One Reddit user whipped up a remarkable lookalike for Kratos as he appears in the 2018 God of War reboot (and, technically, Fortnite), complete with bulky pauldrons and a glorious beard. We've also seen a mighty convincing Mario. He's a bit tall and muscled, but the red-and-blue getup is perfect and the mushroom companion seals the deal. If we can just get a Master Chief doppelganger in here, we'll have a representative from the big three consoles, though I suppose we really only need a green helmet for that.

Oh well, at least we've got Nigel Thornberry, the big-nosed father figure from the old Nickelodeon show The Wild Thornberrys. Oh, and let's not forget this custom Hagrid, the work of Reddit user TwinkleTWST, who set out to remaster the beastmaster's heavily memed retro appearance.

The Borderlands series has always had fixed Vault Hunters which only allowed for relatively minor cosmetic tweaks, but Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' character creator is so good it almost makes you wish the mainline games had this kind of flexibility.

These character cosplays are all great, but somehow it feels like we're still missing someone. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a campy romp through fantasy tropes set to a backdrop of comedy violence. What sort of hero would suit a story like that?

Oh, right. Shrek.

Good thinking, BlueLobster47.