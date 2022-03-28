Tiny Tina's Wonderlands player discovers a gun that you should really only fire once

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a whimsical world full of surprises, but not all of them are good.

Much like the Borderlands series, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offers nearly limitless options for your loadout. But as Reddit user nmpo demonstrates, you'd better choose what weapons you use wisely.

The player shared their unfortunate experience on the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands subreddit. Having acquired the Aphotic Antique Greatbow, nmpo explains that they didn't read the description before firing the legendary Sniper Rifle. It was only afterwards that they discovered the weapon is worth a lot of money, but only if it's not fired, ever.

In a side-by-side comparison, the Reddit user shows how the gun dramatically changes even if you pull the trigger only once. Before it's used, the weapon's description reads, "It'd be worth a hefty sum if it was never fired."

The value of the gun drops from a whopping 41,000 gold to just over 8,000 once it's been fired. To make matters worse, the weapon's stats appear to shift too, with the damage output decreasing significantly from 2206 to 221 after only one bullet. Let's hope for nmpo's sake that that first bullet at least found its target.

After being used, the Aphotic Antique Greatbow's description now mockingly says, "what a pity". Needless to say, we'll be reading all of the descriptions in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands very carefully from now on. While the effect is likely pretty rare, the procedural manner in which the Borderlands games generate their weapons means that you could easily end up with an 'antique' weapon in your hands.

In his review, Leon describes the game as "an entertaining and silly mix of fantasy and shooting". If you want to get familiar with this weird world, check out our Tiny Tina's Wonderland tips to help you loot and shoot.