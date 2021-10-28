Tiger King 2 trailer sees the return of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin

The first trailer for Netflix's Tiger King season 2 is here, and it sees the return of some familiar faces.

In the footage, which you can watch above, Joe Exotic makes an appearance from prison, while Jeff Lowe and Carole Baskin also feature. There are more big cats, a glimpse at Joe Exotic's campaign for a presidential pardon, and plenty more besides.

"When you think you've seen it all, you haven't quite seen it all," says a voiceover, and we're inclined to agree.

"With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America's most notorious big cat owners," reads the series' official synopsis. "Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait."

Season one directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are back to helm the second installments, and also executive produce alongside returning Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens.

This isn't the only new Tiger King-related media on the way, either. Peacock has a take on the tale in the works, starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic. Nicolas Cage was also onboard to play the disgraced big cat owner in an Amazon Prime TV show, but the project was eventually scrapped.

"I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it to come together," Cage explained. "They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it's no longer relevant."

Tiger King season 2 arrives November 17, 2022. Until then, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.