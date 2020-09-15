THPS Alien Plushies locations: Where to find all the plushies and unlock the Alien character

There are 19 THPS alien plushies to find in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, from the first level Warehouse, to the final secret level. Finding them all will unlock a fabulous Alien skater as a reward and The Truth Is In Here trophy. If you want to discover everything there is to find in the rejuvenated skating classic, then completing this challenge is required. So read on for all of the THPS alien plushies and their locations in each level.

THPS Downtown Rooftop Gaps | How to open the THPS School 2 gym | THPS Drain The Fountain | THPS Lips N Stuff challenge | THPS Crossplay

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 alien plushies

THPS 1 alien plushies

Warehouse

(Image credit: Activision)

At the start of Warehouse, roll down the left-hand slope, then Ollie up the quarter pipe on your left. The first alien plushie is on top of the next quarter pipe, in the right-hand corner.

School

(Image credit: Activision)

From the start, immediately drop off and turn around. You'll see a raised bit of grass in front of you; ollie up to it then look in the dark corner to the left to find the alien plushie.

Mall

(Image credit: Activision)

Ride through the level until you get to the section with a slope on your right and stairs to the left. Descend then turn around to find the alien plushie next to the parking elevator doors.

Skate Park

(Image credit: Activision)

Turn around from the start and use the quarter pipe to get onto the ledge. You need to be on the next section up though, so wallride then jump again to make it up there. Alternatively, you can use the bottom quarter pipe then press one of the triggers to level yourself out, provided you can jump high enough. The plushie is against one of the support beams.

Downtown

(Image credit: Activision)

From the start of the level, turn around and use a ramp to ollie up to the street. Turn left and ride the ramp through the window then follow the corridor round to the rooftop. Go up the small ramp into the bowl, then in the top right-hand corner, you need to land on the other side of the ramp. There's a small outcrop on the building with the alien plushie sat on.

Downhill Jam

(Image credit: Activision)

From the very start, before you go down the slope, turn around. The plushie is in the right-hand corner.

Burnside

(Image credit: Activision)

This is one of the trickier alien plushies to get. You need to head to the concrete support pillar at the opposite side of the level from where you start. Go up the quarter pipe then try to land on top where you'll find the alien plushie against the wall.

Streets

(Image credit: Activision)

On the central road in Streets is a diner with a red awning above it. Use the ramp on the left-hand side to make it on top. The alien plushie is behind the sign.

Roswell

(Image credit: Activision)

Go through the left-hand door to the UFO room, then climb the quarter pipe. Turn around and face the doorway to find the alien plushie right next to it.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 alien plushies

THPS 2 alien plushies

Hangar

(Image credit: Activision)

Grind across the helicopter blades in the left-hand section of the hangar to open the secret outside area of the map. Take an immediate left into the dark corner to find the alien plushie by the metal fence.

School II

(Image credit: Activision)

Take a left from the start down the small alley with a rail in the middle. At the bottom, wall ride then jump and grind the small wall before the green awning to get on top. Head down the awning and in the first section on the left, the alien plushie is in the corner.

Marseille

(Image credit: Activision)

Head towards the makeshift panels against the wall on the far side, on a small grassy patch. Ride into the wooden pole and it'll fall down, revealing a secret area. Enter and head to the small raised area on the left. The alien plushie is below the two traffic cones.

NY City

(Image credit: Activision)

On your right as you start the level is the Upper Bank. Drop down into the courtyard area then turn around. The alien plushie is behind the quarter pipe/planter hybrid.

Venice Beach

(Image credit: Activision)

At the start, turn around and take a right. In the far corner, jump over the wall and land on the wooden walkway (don't land on the sand or you'll be reset!), then turn around and you can see the alien plushie by the blue ghost graffiti on the low wall.

Skatestreet

(Image credit: Activision)

This alien plushie is in another secret area, that you gain access to by grinding another rail. The one you need to grind is the hanging one from the ceiling, accessible from a quarter pipe. Head out through the now-open door and you'll see a high wall. Use the quarter pipe to the left to gain enough air to land up there and grab the plushie against the back wall.

Philadelphia

(Image credit: Activision)

This alien plushie is in another secret area, which you can access by heading to the back of the level then grinding up the rail by the staircase. This will let you grind the telephone line which will bring the pole crashing down, opening up a huge secret area with lots of ramps. Hug the right-hand side and there's an alien plushie below the wooden staircase.

Bullring

(Image credit: Activision)

Use the quarter pipe lining the edge of the Bullring to land on the raised section, above where the bull runs. Follow it round the outside until you spot the alien plushie against the inside wall.

Chopper Drop

(Image credit: Activision)

This one's simple; drop from the helicopter, then land on top of the half pipe slightly to the left, where it's a little lower down. Grab the alien plushie in the corner.

Skate Heaven

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, there's Skate Heaven, which has the toughest alien plushie to get. From the start, take a left after the half pipe and complete the Down 2 Tony's Island drop. See the neon blue rail above you? Go up the half pipe then grind it from start to finish. This will activate the volcano in the middle.

Now you need to get your SPECIAL meter full so you have increased speed, because the goal is to jump into the volcano. There are a couple of spots to do this from dotted around the volcano, but make sure you pull off a Boneless to jump as far as possible.

In the secret area, head to the left-hand side. Edge behind the wooden half pipe without falling off and right at the end will be the alien plushie, sat patiently waiting.

Roswell Alien character unlock

(Image credit: Activision)

Pictured above is the Roswell Alien character you'll unlock as a reward. More than worth it, just look at his supple alien skin. Mmm...