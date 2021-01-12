This year's Razer Blade laptops will embrace RTX 30-series GPUs and offer 1440p screens

The latest range of Razer laptops was announced today, detailing their 2021 Razer Blade laptop range in full.

Packed with more of the latest and greatest tech and features - with a couple of genuine stand out factors - these are sure to be some of the best gaming laptops of 2021. And while they'll look very similar and appear much like the excellent Razer Blade laptops of recent years, the changes are apparent and clear - and on the inside.

(Image credit: Razer)

The first big update is a largely expected one with 2021's Razer Blade 15 and Pro 17 machines all utilizing the latest in the 30-series graphics cards from Nvidia. Housing cards of the 30-series up to the RTX 3080, these laptops will be at the cutting edge of gaming performance.

It now goes without saying that these are the best graphics cards going so having them feature in something as slim, thin, and light as the Razer Blade laptops is going to be both very interesting and a genuine technical achievement in the gaming laptop world.

On top of this, these machines will surely feature the newest processors from Intel - also announced at CES - when they become available. For now, they will use Intel's 10th gen processors - which are no slouches of course. After all, there's nothing quite like the combination of the best CPU for gaming with one of the top GPUs of recent years in one portable machine.

The embracing of Nvidia's 30-series graphics cards has been mirrored in another technical advancement in the Blades, with Razer now offering different display options for this year's models. On the Blade 15 machines, folks will be able to choose from: a 1080p 360Hz panel; a 1440p 240Hz G-Sync panel; or a 4K OLED screen running at up to 60Hz refresh. If you're eyeing up the Pro 17 machine then your options will slightly differ: a 1080p 360Hz panel; a 1440p 165Hz screen; or a 4K OLED screen, but this time having a 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Razer)

Advancements in the screens are not uncommon in gaming laptops year on year but combined with the inclusion of the 30-series graphics cards, these options are sure to shine and make our eyeballs bleed with gaming greatness this year. The 30-series cards mean 4K gaming is achievable - but even at 1440p or 1080p, you'll get some of the smoothest and fastest gameplay you can experience right now.

While the graphics card upgrade was expected, the advancement in screens might not have been that expected, but it's a perfect move with one fully embracing and supporting the other; it's a great dovetailed upgrade double whammy and means that this year's laptops will truly feel like next-gen gaming laptops and at the cusp of the tech going.

The new Razer Blade 15 starts at only $1,699.99 and will be available for pre-order exclusively from Razer initially (from January 12) and then at the usual retailers come January 26. The new Razer Blade Pro 17 starts at $2,299.99 and will be available first exclusively from Razer sometime in the first half of 2021, and other retailers later on.

We're still waiting to hear about any updates and changes to the Blade Stealth 13 line, so whether this machine receives any AMD-shaped updates or options, or anything different on the display side of things, we'll have to wait and see.

Offering the performance levels often only seen in some of the top performers in the best gaming PC sphere, these portable powerhouses are likely to be some of the most attractive and most competent we've ever seen.

If you're a fan of Razer's machines then you can try your best to find a cheap Razer laptop among the winter sales.