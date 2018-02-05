"This show rewards you for skipping the Super Bowl" – The best reactions to Star Trek Discovery episode 14

While many may have been glued to their seats watching the Super Bowl (and its myriad trailers), there was a hearty few braving the farthest reaches of outer space for their fix of twisty-turny Terran fun. No, I’m not talking about the response to The Cloverfield Paradox. It is, of course, the penultimate episode of Star Trek Discovery’s first season, and it still managed to impress without entering warp speed.

Spoilers for Star Trek Discovery within.

Oh captain, my captain

As the saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Case in point: Captain Georgiou died early in the show’s run and we’ve met Mirror Universe Emperor Georgiou who is now… Captain Georgiou in our universe. My head hurts.

Long live Captain Georgiou! #StarTrekDiscovery #OnFleet pic.twitter.com/NAakpZDm3D5 February 2018

And again, Star Trek Discovery blows my mind. Holy shit.5 February 2018

Me at the end of #StarTrekDiscovery like.... pic.twitter.com/dJJz5cV1il5 February 2018

Captain on deck. #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/Y6XzBmISiC5 February 2018

Ash is back. I think?

Look, I think this one is going to run and run. Michael feels that way too. She’s indecisive and can’t decide if her beau is all-the-way Klingon or plain ol’ Ash Tyler. For now, though, she’s made the heart-rending decision to separate herself from everybody’s favourite (possible) double agent.

Did...I just watch a woman tell a tortured man to do the work to fix himself? 🤔That her love can’t save him—only he can? 🧐And then walk the #%^ away?🤨I...I think...I think I did! 🙌🏻🖖🏼#StarTrekDiscovery5 February 2018

I wanted to hit something with this episode of Discovery. So forgiving of Tyler but Burnham is shouldering the responsibility of the entire war? If I was her, I would run back to the penal colony. #StarTrekDiscovery #OnFleet5 February 2018

Tilly is the real MVP

One of the episode’s best low-key moments came when Tilly (who has been criminally underused in recent weeks) plucked up the courage to go and sit next to an ostracised Ash in the mess hall. Among all of the fights, phasers and fanatical Klingons, it’s still the tiny character moments that matter most.

#StarTrekDiscovery I love watching Saru walk, and I freakin' love Tilly so much!!!5 February 2018

Tilly is the best of Starfleet. #StarTrekDiscovery5 February 2018

Awwww, that scene in the mess hall had ALL the feels. @startrekcbs #StarTrekDiscovery5 February 2018

Meet your newest shipmates

L’Rell and Admiral Cornwell’s interaction this week may have been highly-charged (I’m sensing more great scenes in their future) but it’s also spawned the show’s OTP. Move over, Stulbert and Vurnham, CornRell is in town.

Reunited and it feeeels so GOOD!! I could act with this woman forever. What an wrenching and powerful episode. @ActressJayneB RULES!! #CornRell #AdmiralCornwell #LRell #JailRell #StarTrekDiscovery #bts @startrekcbs pic.twitter.com/CrQTTgrALh5 February 2018

The Super Bowl? Meh.

Sure, the Eagles overcoming the Patriots had its moments of high drama. But it didn’t have nearly 16 weeks of fantastic action before setting up a mouth-watering finale. Ok, ok maybe it did have that. But, still, Discovery is fast becoming a must-not-miss show. Ready for next week's finale?

For those #StarTrekDiscovery fans maybe not so much into sports ball! #SuperBowlSunday pic.twitter.com/MdjLcEyXTU4 February 2018

Because we Canadians get #StarTrekDiscovery 30 minutes before everybody else, lemme tell ya this. This show rewards you for skipping the Super Bowl. #OnFleet pic.twitter.com/al8rlpIExt5 February 2018

If you're a Star Trek fan that never gave @startrekcbs a fair shot or gave up after a couple of episodes, you're missing out big time because it's become utterly fantastic. #StarTrekDiscovery5 February 2018

Boy, #StarTrekDiscovery knows how to end an episode on a bang! #onfleet5 February 2018

Image: CBS