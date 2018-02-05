Popular

"This show rewards you for skipping the Super Bowl" – The best reactions to Star Trek Discovery episode 14

While many may have been glued to their seats watching the Super Bowl (and its myriad trailers), there was a hearty few braving the farthest reaches of outer space for their fix of twisty-turny Terran fun. No, I’m not talking about the response to The Cloverfield Paradox. It is, of course, the penultimate episode of Star Trek Discovery’s first season, and it still managed to impress without entering warp speed.

Spoilers for Star Trek Discovery within.

Oh captain, my captain

As the saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Case in point: Captain Georgiou died early in the show’s run and we’ve met Mirror Universe Emperor Georgiou who is now… Captain Georgiou in our universe. My head hurts.

Ash is back. I think?

Look, I think this one is going to run and run. Michael feels that way too. She’s indecisive and can’t decide if her beau is all-the-way Klingon or plain ol’ Ash Tyler. For now, though, she’s made the heart-rending decision to separate herself from everybody’s favourite (possible) double agent.

Tilly is the real MVP

One of the episode’s best low-key moments came when Tilly (who has been criminally underused in recent weeks) plucked up the courage to go and sit next to an ostracised Ash in the mess hall. Among all of the fights, phasers and fanatical Klingons, it’s still the tiny character moments that matter most.

Meet your newest shipmates

L’Rell and Admiral Cornwell’s interaction this week may have been highly-charged (I’m sensing more great scenes in their future) but it’s also spawned the show’s OTP. Move over, Stulbert and Vurnham, CornRell is in town.

The Super Bowl? Meh.

Sure, the Eagles overcoming the Patriots had its moments of high drama. But it didn’t have nearly 16 weeks of fantastic action before setting up a mouth-watering finale. Ok, ok maybe it did have that. But, still, Discovery is fast becoming a must-not-miss show. Ready for next week's finale?

