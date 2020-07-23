This huge iPad sale gets you big savings on everything from the iPad Mini to the iPad Pro

There's a huge iPad sale going down on Amazon right now, and it can save you at least $30 - if not more - on certain models of the popular Apple tablets. That includes everything from the iPad Mini to the iPad Pro, with standard iPads (and the iPad Air) thrown in for good measure.

An iPad sale is a relatively rare thing, especially on every model. This is probably the highlight of the Amazon Summer Sale, so we'd suggest moving fast if you want to take advantage of these deals.

The overall standout would be the latest iPad Mini (a 64GB model) for $349.99 instead of $400. Meanwhile, it's £389.97 in the UK. That's a bargain on one of Apple's most affordable - but high-quality - tablets.

Likewise, the latest version of the standard iPad is available for $399 / £449 instead of $429 / £479. This device is arguably the best gaming tablet in the business, so getting a discount like this is pretty tasty.

We've listed other standout offers below. Want to see what the competition is up to? There's currently a big Amazon tablet sale as well.

iPad sale

