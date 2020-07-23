These custom gold, platinum, and rose gold PS5 consoles will cost you a pretty penny

London-based luxury retailer Truly Exquisite will release a line of gold, platinum, and rose gold PS5 consoles this December - and we're not talking about a coat of paint, here.

The gold model is plated in real 24K gold, while the rose gold variant is 18K. The platinum model is equally authentic, and as a result, equally expensive. Truly Exquisite hasn't released a price point for the different models, but if its iPad variants are anything to go by, these custom PS5 systems will be several, several thousand British pounds.

Many players have been asking for more color variations ever since the white PS5 design was first revealed, and this feels like a monkey's paw answer if ever there was one. I don't think anyone was planning to pay, oh I don't know, 15x the standard MSRP just to bling out their PS5.

The exorbitant price of these systems is driven by more than just the precious metal used on them. For starters, they also seem to come with matching DualSense controllers – complete with bewildering plated touchpads, apparently – and plated Sony headsets. Naturally, they'll also be incredibly limited editions. As PSU reports, Truly Exquisite CEO Kunal Patel estimates that there will be "probably no more than 100 pieces released worldwide." So if you've got a couple grand kicking around in your Christmas budget, hop on that pre-order list ASAP.