These are the three best Cyber Monday TV deals out there right now

The Cyber Monday TV deals are already here, and in some cases, already selling out. That's why we've gathered the three best deals we've found across the internet on TVs that will turn your living room into a home theater.

These Cyber Monday TV deals offer the best TVs at the best possible discount. I'm talking over a $1,000 off a Samsung QLED, or $400 off an incredible Sony 75-inch 4K behemoth. If you've already gotten a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, you'll want to make the most of the console's incredible graphical power - and the best way to do that is with a banging TV (if you haven't gotten one yet, head to our Cyber Monday PS5 deals and Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals to see if you can score big).

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

As you can see, the best Cyber Monday TV deals offer you fantastic value at a great price, and when you're shopping for what will be the centerpiece for your entertainment center, that's vital. We've also thrown in an option for a smaller screen that would make for a great second TV that's at an absolutely bonkers discount.

Check out the three best Cyber Monday TV deals we could find below. You're welcome.

Samsung 55-inch 8K QLED TV (QN55Q900RBFXZA) | $3,498 $1,997.99 at Dell

Starting with a bang, this 8K TV deal gets you one from the best all for hundreds less than the list price - that's a real win, particularly when going 8K is a good way to future-proof yourself moving forward.View Deal

Sony 75-inch X800H 4K TV | $1,399 $999.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best TV deals so far. Even a cursory look above will tell you that. 75-inch TVs, let alone ones from Sony, don't come around for under $1000 all that often. This'll be perfect for the main room in your house and for 4K gaming and films alike.

View Deal

Hisense 43-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $500 $259.90 at Walmart

This is an incredible deal on a high-quality Hisense screen. With more than half off here, the bang to buck ratio is excellent and this is perfect for an extra screen for the home.View Deal

There you have it, the three best Cyber Monday TV deals we could find. We'll update this accordingly in case these three screens sell out, so keep your eyes peeled. If you're looking for more Cyber Monday deals, we've got you covered with the best Cyber Monday gaming deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. Let us do the work for you.