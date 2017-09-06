"There’s going to be some blue-eyed main characters running around" – Jaime Lannister on the big Game of Thrones season 8 threat

If it wasn’t hard enough already having to worry about your favourite character biting the dust in Game of Thrones, things are about to get a lot, lot worse. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has crystalised something we’re all thinking but didn’t want to worry about just yet: the main characters are in serious danger of turning into White Walkers.

“That would suck,” Coster-Waldau (aka Jaime Lannister) laments to Esquire on the thought of turning into the icy undead in the final season of Game of Thrones.

The one-handed Lannister is pretty darn certain that main characters are going to be dropping like flies, then resurrected as blue-eyed zombie flies, in the final batch of six episodes to end the series, and he’s not looking forward to it: "You know some of the main characters are going to get turned. There are going to be some blue-eyed main characters running around. And, God, I hope it's not me. That's three hours of makeup in the morning.”

Aside from anxiously anticipating whether he has to pull double duty in the make-up chair, Coster-Waldau now (half-jokingly) expects showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to be breathing down his neck, "I know that if David Benioff and Dan Weiss read this, they'll go, 'Oh, yes we will [turn him into a White Walker]'."

Eek. No-one’s safe anymore, are they?

Image: HBO