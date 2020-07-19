There's a "native" PSOne emulator sitting in the Medievil remaster

Hackers have reportedly found a "native" PSOne emulator hidden in the game files for last year's remaster of one of the system's most fondly remembered games, Medievil.

The emulator - which was reportedly discovered when a new firmware update inadvertently permitted modders to have a nose in the back end of the 2019 remaster - was initially included to enable fans to unlock the original PSOne version of the game once they'd completed all the lost soul challenges.

Since the discovery, savvy fans like modder Lance McDonald have since been able to play other PSOne classics on the PS4 – some more successfully than others – including Wipeout 3, Spyro the Dragon, and Silent Hill. As VGC opines, it's likely this "official" emulator is used by Sony to enable its classic titles to run on its current-gen technology, including the unlockable Medievil game.

Oh wow, do youse remember how in the PS4 remake of Medievil you can unlock the original PS1 version of the game? Turns out there’s a whole PS1 emulator in there. Silent Hill running around 4K on a PS4 Pro is ... not perfect 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tM3pSTaDjqJuly 18, 2020

