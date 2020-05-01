There's a Mario Tennis Aces celebrity tournament happening for charity

Tennis stars and sister duo Venus and Serena Williams are taking to Mario Tennis Aces for a stay-at-home tournament, with proceeds going to the winner's chosen charity.

The list of participants is lengthy and wide-ranging, featuring celebrities in sports, music, and modeling. Everyone participating gets $25,000 to donate to a charity of their choosing, and the winner gets an additional $1 million to donate.

A collaboration between talent management company IMG and Facebook Gaming, the Stay at Home Slam is a Doubles-only tennis competition where participants can face off from the comfort and safety of home. You can catch it on Facebook Gaming or IMG's Facebook page Sunday, May 3 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST. Here's a complete list of everyone participating and who they're matched up with (h/t Polygon):

Serena Williams & Gigi Hadid

Naomi Osaka & Hailey Bieber

Venus Williams & DeAndre Hopkins

Maria Sharapova & Karlie Kloss

Kei Nishikori & Steve Aoki

Madison Keys & Seal

Taylor Fritz & Addison Rae

Kevin Anderson & Ryan Tannehill

It's not the only way celebrities are raising money for charity from home. Tom Holland hosted a Marvel quiz on his Instagram page benefiting The Brothers Trust, an organization spotlighting charities that need help most. Meanwhile, former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime is starting a podcast and directing proceeds to a charity bringing video games and education to underserved communities in the Bronx, New York.

