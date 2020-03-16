The Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card might look like an old memory card, but it is a highly refined external SSD

The upcoming Xbox Series X console will have an official external storage solution, a 1TB Storage Expansion Card.

The card will allow players to upgrade the storage on their console, as well as taking advantage of the new Xbox Series X loading times features Microsoft revealed today.



With the 1TB Storage Expansion Card, Microsoft seems to be channeling the spirit of old with it as it looks an awful lot like a memory card. At least, it does on the outside. On the inside, it's a completely different picture with all the hallmarks of highly refined storage tech, reduced into a handy card.

Designed in tandem with Seagate, the Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card is an official external storage solution that can be plugged into the back of the Series X. It's already one of the most interesting Xbox Series X specs that we've heard about as a result.

From an aesthetic point of view, the card looks very compact and neat, fitting in the palm of your hand. It looks to come with a snug rubber case as well for when it is taken out on the go. Meanwhile, a thicker 'handle' end of the card makes for easy handling and use.

Getting more technical, it's a 1TB card so will double the console's 1TB SSD default internal storage. Which is great, as no doubt next gen games are likely to be bigger in all manner of ways, including gigabytes. On the recently-released specs list, it is also described as a "1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)". That means it will retain the benefits of the "full speed and performance of the Xbox Velocity Architecture" that makes the internal SSD so fast. As a means of demonstrating this close compatibility with the guts of the Series X, we now know that the card will connect directly to the console's processor via PCI Express 4.0 connectors (as described in Digital Foundry's deepdive ), offering speedy connections and supporting the theme of faster loading times.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft's newly published Xbox Series X glossary describes the card as: "Built in partnership with Seagate, this 1TB custom storage solution expands storage capacity of Xbox Series X with the full speed and performance of the Xbox Velocity Architecture. Previous generation Xbox titles can still be played directly from external USB 3.2 hard drives. However, to receive all the benefits of the Xbox Velocity Architecture and optimal performance, Xbox Series X optimized games should be played from the internal SSD or Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card."

As mentioned in that description, you can still plug in an external HDD via the USB ports available, but you won't get the optimised experience. However, games you have stored on one of the best Xbox One external hard drives will be easily accessible on the new console. Just plug it in and go.

Speculating about price, the fact that this will be a first-party product direct from Xbox and Seagate means it's likely to be on the expensive side. SSDs might be getting cheaper, but they're still more expensive than HDDs, even more so in the portable marketplace. For example, one of the best external and portable SSDs going, the Samsung T5, has a list or RRP price of around $250 / £190. Add in the proprietary nature of this Xbox Series X card, and we think it'll retain quite a high price tag. Having said that, 2TB of official, fully-optimised and refined storage could well make the expense worth it.

