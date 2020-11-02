The Witcher video shows new monsters for Geralt to slay in season 2

We already know what Geralt looks like in The Witcher season 2 – but what will he be getting up to? If this new Netflix video is any indication, there’s going to be at least a couple of creepy crawlies that will (hopefully) end up on the wrong end of the monster hunter’s silver sword.

Set to – what else? – Bobby Pickett’s “Monster Mash”, The Witcher video detailing Geralt’s run-in with monsters great and small has a couple of oh-so-brief snippets of season 2. The Instagram post that accompanies it confirms as much, being bundled with the caption: “This is not a trick, there are two treats to be found here.”

This is not a trick, there are two treats to be found here. The Witcher A photo posted by @witchernetflix on Oct 31, 2020 at 12:00am PDT

So, where are they? The first is around halfway through where Geralt says “I’ll take what I’m owed.” Immediately following that is a shot of a claw-like creature with one protruding eyeball. The other, meanwhile, is far easier to catch. At 30 seconds in, a trio of skeletons are seen, looking decidedly more horror-heavy than pretty much anything we’ve seen so far. Their designs even look eerily similar to those of the skeletal banshees in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt expansion, Blood and Wine. You can see both of them below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

With The Witcher season 2 currently still filming, we’ve had to make do with a series of official images from the return of the Netflix series. Alongside Geralt are first looks at Ciri in training, as well as what happened to Yennefer after the Battle of Sodden Hill. Both look to be heading in completely different directions, but each should be wary of what’s lurking in the shadows…

The Witcher season 2 is set to release in 2021. In the meantime, fill up your watchlist with the best Netflix shows.