The Witcher season two casts Philippa Eilhart, sorceress and known frenemy to Yennefer

The Witcher season two has cast its Philippa Eilhart, the powerful sorceress and advisor to a king, who plays a major role in the Witcher games and novels, according to Redanian Intelligence . Philippa Eilhart will be played by Cassie Clare, who has had roles in a handful of musical films including Beauty and the Beast and Mamma Mia!

In The Witcher games, Philippa plays a part in both The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - depending on how you play it, she can be a major antagonist in the sequel, and is a helpful ally in the third game, working with Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer against the Wild Hunt. Oh, and she gets her eyes gouged out in the second game, hence why her eyes remain covered for much of The Witcher 3.

But Philippa Eilhart plays an even bigger role in Andrzej Sapkowski 's Witcher books as a key political player who gets embroiled in Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer's struggles - though she doesn't have very many lines of dialogue in them. Once King Vizimir of Redania's advisor, she remains on the court after he dies (likely by her hand) and tries to expand her influence in the area. Without giving too much of what will likely happen in The Witcher Netflix series away, Eilhart leads a major coup against other sorcerers in an attempt to fight against Nilfgaardian spies penetrating their ranks. She remains an important political player, even having an affair with a man to stay in the loop (despite losing her taste for men hundreds of years ago). She's also a constant foil to Yennefer, who quite frankly can't stand her.

The Witcher season two doesn't have a set release date yet, but it's due sometime this year.