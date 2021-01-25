Netflix's The Witcher movie, Nightmare of the Wolf, now has a runtime

The new Witcher movie from Netflix, Nightmare of the Wolf, might have a confirmed runtime. The film is an animated prequel to Henry Cavill's live-action series.

The landing page on Netflix showed the film clocking in at one hour and 21 minutes, though the runtime has since been taken down. Fandom shared a picture including the length to Twitter.

'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' anime film is now showing a 1hr, 21min runtime🎨 From Studio Mir — House behind 'Legend of Korra'🧠 Developed by 'The Witcher' Netflix team🗓 Slated to release 2021 pic.twitter.com/igwcBwz02mJanuary 22, 2021

Not a whole lot is known about Nightmare of the Wolf yet, but live-action series showrunner Lauren Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo are involved, and Studio Mir – probably best known for The Legend of Korra – are animating.

Nightmare of the Wolf will follow Vesemir, who is a mentor to Geralt and is set to appear in The Witcher season 2, played by Kim Bodnia. We can expect something exciting from the animated movie: DeMayo has teased that: “There are things that you can animate in an animated form that will look so amazing, so badass, that if you did it in action, in live-action, it's just going to look goofy or it's just going to register as a little false to the human eye.”

There’s still no release date for the film, though we do know that it’s arriving sometime in 2021. The Witcher season 2 still doesn’t have a firm release date either, and production has had to shut down twice due to the pandemic, once in March 2020 and again in November 2020 (though it resumed filming in the same month). Henry Cavill also reportedly injured himself onset, and has since posted on Instagram about his rehab and work routine:

He also posted about his first jog post-injury earlier in January:

While there’s still no trailer for either Nightmare of the Wolf or The Witcher season 2, there are a few official images of the second season, with some featuring Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, to tide us over until we get a release date for both projects. While you wait, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows to stream now.