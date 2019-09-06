The Walking Dead showrunner says Michonne’s exit will have "major consequences" in season 10

The Walking Dead season 10 will be Michonne’s last – that much we know. Showrunner Angela Kang, though, has further teased the storyline surrounding Danai Gurira’s impending exit from the AMC show, saying it will involve secrets and “major consequences.”

“There are some things of major importance that we will learn, which have massive consequences,” Kang told TV Line of how Gurira bows out of the show she’s appeared in as katana-wielding Michonne since way back in season 2

Kang didn’t reveal much more about the plot (could it be tied to the upcoming Rick Grimes-centric Walking Dead movies?), but did say that The Walking Dead season 10 will still “showcase good, old-fashioned Michonne being a badass.” After last year’s less-than-kid-friendly massacre, let’s hope the show has upped its blood budget to deal with another potential Michonne rampage.

Gurira confirmed back in July at San Diego Comic-Con that she would be leaving during the events of season 10, explaining to the panel audience: “This has been one of the purest joys of my life to play this role and to be amongst these people and those who are not here right now and amongst all of you.”

It’s not yet known when exactly the character of Michonne will be leaving The Walking Dead. Unlike Andrew Lincoln departing during the course of The Walking Dead season 9, this (probably) won’t be telegraphed the week before.

The Walking Dead season 10 premieres on Sunday, October 6.

