The Town trailer premieres online

Ben Affleck’s sophomore directing gig The Town has debuted its first trailer online. And we’re gripped.

After fantastic early buzz, this first peek at the flick seems to prove that Affleck really is best when he’s in control of his own film destiny.

He plays criminal mastermind Doug, who leads a group in bank raids. Then he meets one of his own victims in Rebecca Hall, and starts to fall in love.

Meanwhile, TV totty John Hamm and Blake Lively both show they’ve got what it takes to tackle the big screen (which bodes well for Lively’s bigger role in superhero flick Green Lantnern ).

“I just want you to know that you’re going to die in federal prison,” smoulders Hamm as he grills Affleck’s bad guy. Shiver.

Check out the new trailer below…

The Town opens on 24 September.

