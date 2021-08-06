The Suicide Squad 2: Everything we know about a potential sequel

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The Suicide Squad! Turn back now if you haven't seen the movie, then come back when you're all caught up!

The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's take on Task Force X, is finally here. If you've seen the movie, you're probably wondering if a sequel is on the cards – reviews and reactions have been overwhelmingly positive so far, after all.

The bad news is there's no sequel confirmed just yet, but the good news is there is a spinoff in the works. Gunn has also talked a tiny bit about what a follow-up could be about.

We've rounded up what's known so far about the chances of a sequel to The Suicide Squad – scroll on to find out everything we know.

Is The Suicide Squad 2 happening?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

So far, nothing official has been announced, though James Gunn has said he's discussed another DC project beyond The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker (more on that later) with Warner Bros. – and President of DC Films Walter Hamada has recently indicated that the director will return.

"Gunn is always welcome back, whatever he wants to do. He really has a vision and he's a great partner with us. Whenever he wants to come back, we're ready for him," he said, adding, "He'll be back. We have more stuff planned." (H/T The Hollywood Reporter)

The film seems standalone for now, but there's definitely scope for a sequel picking up on the plotline of the surviving members of the Squad (Bloodsport, Harley Quinn, Ratcatcher 2, and King Shark) blackmailing Amanda Waller with the truth about Project Starfish. If the fearsome Waller decides to go after them, that could form the basis of The Suicide Squad 2 – it does seem unlikely that the same characters would return as part of Task Force X, considering they forced Waller into leaving them alone. Weasel and Peacemaker both survived too, as revealed in post-credits scenes, and they could be candidates for the third incarnation of the Squad.

"I've had ideas, actually," director James Gunn told Entertainment Weekly of a potential follow-up. "If I did a sequel, it's not like, 'Hey, let's assemble another team and let's do this!' It would be very different." Whatever might happen next, it seems safe to say we should expect the unexpected.

One thing that is for sure, though, is that Gunn has his hands full with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That movie is slated for a 2023 release, so it would probably be a while before he's able to return to helm a potential The Suicide Squad 2.

What is Peacemaker on HBO Max?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

There might not be a sequel definitely in the works, but there is a spinoff series confirmed. John Cena's Peacemaker is headlining his own TV show for HBO Max.

The character appeared to meet his, um, maker in The Suicide Squad, but the post-credits scene revealed that the ultraviolent crusader lives to fight another day. It turns out he's needed to save the world, though how that plays out is anyone's guess.

It's also unclear at this point if Peacemaker will be a prequel or sequel, but after that post-credits scene, it seems likelier that it'll be a follow-up – Gunn has pointed out on Twitter that "'Exploring the origins' does not necessarily mean prequel."

Peacemaker will be eight episodes long, and is expected to premiere in January 2022 – that hopefully means we'll find out soon what time period the series will cover.

