The plot of Jurassic World 2 is hidden in plain sight in this 15 second teaser

We got some footage from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom only a couple of weeks ago, but it's already almost time to get our eyes on a full trailer. Thankfully (or horrifically, depending on your world view) we now live in a world where we get trailers for trailers so you can now watch 15 whole seconds of dinosaur (and Chris Pratt) packed action above in preparation for Friday's full extravaganza. Life finds a way indeed.

While the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Run teaser might be exactly one quarter of a minute long, there's actually a fair amount of info hidden inside to warrant some guesstimations as to the plot of the movie. Let's take a look and break it down.

Disclaimer: This might not be the exact plot of the movie but I'm so preoccupied about whether I could try and predict it, that I didn't stop to think if I should.

That looks a lot like a gyro from the new park on Isla Nublar

As well as being a nice nod to the original Jurassic Park where Alan Grant hides from the flock of Gallimimus behind a log with Lex and Tim, the teaser shows Chris Pratt's Owen, Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire, and their new friend sheltering alongside one of the gyro vehicles from Jurassic World.

This strongly suggests they've headed back to the original island on some kind of quest. Now, this lines up exactly with a Jurassic World 2 fan theory about the story being a rescue mission to get as many dinosaurs off the island as possible. Due to a slight natural disaster...

That'll be a volcano then

Now, assuming we're not being played and this isn't some kind of computer generated simulation program, that's a volcano erupting and showering our intrepid heroes with rock and lava. There's no deadline quite like a shower of magma so I'm guessing the pair have definitely headed back to the island to save the dinosaurs. Although I'm not sure how anyone managed to convince anyone to go anywhere after the last time. How many times can life find a way and people still believe heading to an island of dinosaurs will be fine this time?

Regardless of the justification for the characters returning to where the attractions eat the tourists, I already predict a science-defying scene where they use the gyro to escape slews of the seriously hot stuff.

We'll find out more this week

The good news is that we're going to find out a lot more about J.A Bayona's sequel this Friday and hopefully there will be plenty of Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm and more evidence of the darker tone that Bayona has promised. We'll have to be patient though, who knows how many trailers will be between now and the June 22 release date next year?

