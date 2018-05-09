The PC Gaming Show 2018 is coming, here's when and how to watch it

It's official: the PC Gaming Show will return at E3 2018 for its fourth year of bringing exclusive announcements, news, and interviews to supporters of the world's most adaptable gaming platform. Our friends at GR+ sister site PC Gamer made the announcement today, including the return of host Sean "Day[9]" Plott and an all-new location. Here's a quick rundown of the info so far.

When: Monday, June 11 at 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 11pm BST

Where: The Wiltern in Los Angeles or on PC Gamer's Twitch channel

Who: Host Sean "Day[9]" Plott, tons of special guests, and - with a free ticket - you!

What: Lots of cool stuff about the future of PC gaming. What, you didn't expect them to reveal all the surprises ahead of time, did you?

Why: Because E3.

What was that about free tickets? Yup, you read right - you don't need to plunk down a cent to secure your own seat at the future of PC gaming. Just reserve a ticket ahead of time . Also make sure you'll actually be in Los Angeles to attend at the swanky new location. No worries if you can't attend in person, because the event will also be streamed live from start to finish on PC Gamer's official Twitch channel .

PC Gamer is keeping most of the surprises under wraps so far, but you can get some idea of where the presentation might be headed by checking out what happened at last year's show : XCOM 2: War of the Chosen got its grand debut on stage at the beginning; Age of Empires: Definitive Edition was announced at the end; and we got to see some tantalizing new gameplay videos of Mount & Blade 2, among other announcements. Hopefully this year will be even better.