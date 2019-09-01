The Outer Worlds' new teaser guarantees* homes and jobs for the off-work colony, Halcyon

Just as PAX West was coming to a close, Obsidian dropped a new propaganda-flavoured teaser for its upcoming RPG, The Outer Worlds .

Extolling the benefits of colony life, the trailer invites players to "come to Halcyon" where a host of "new employment communities" await you.

But whilst the plummy narrators talks cheerfully of guaranteed housing, work, and "company-approved social clubs" in places like Terra 2 and Monarch, the small print and accompanying visuals suggest a very different fate awaits those that venture there...

Between the lies and propaganda, however, you can also get a peek at some of The Outer Worlds' colourful environments, the people that , and the wildlife that roams the land, too.

"Do you dream of working on the frontier of space?" teases the video blurb accompanying the video on YouTube. "Can you pass a basic aptitude test? Then Halcyon is the place for you! Prosperity and adventure awaits on Terra 2, Monarch, and other exciting locations across the Halcyon colony. The character you decide to become will determine how your story on the Halcyon colony unfolds in The Outer Worlds."

The Outer Worlds is slated to touch down on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 25, 2019, and will be available on the Xbox Game Pass on the day of release, too. A Nintendo Switch version is also expected, but as yet there's no confirmation on its release – we'll keep you posted, though!

As Heather reported a few weeks back, it looks like The Outer Worlds might be a brand new series for Xbox gamers going forward. Speaking during an interview with Game Informer, head of Xbox Studios Matt Booty revealed that Microsoft believes The Outer Worlds has the potential to be "an enduring franchise", hinting at the possibility of an Xbox exclusive sequel.

Microsoft acquired Obsidian, the studio behind The Outer Worlds, back in 2018 – making it one of the 15 names that currently make up the Xbox game studios roster alongside the likes of Ninja Theory, Rare, Playground Games, and most recently Tim Schafer's Double Fine Productions.