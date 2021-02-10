The original Star Wars: Battlefront 2 just got a new patch that broke more than it fixed

The original Star Wars: Battlefront 2 from 2005 has been given a surprise hotfix, causing a multitude of unforeseen issues.

The official announcement of the patch simply says the hotfix "addresses a number of issues with graphic resolution and controller support in the game". Essentially, it intended to add full controller support to menus for the PC version of the game, which has been non-existent until now, and upscale the menu text on higher-resolution screens.

While this might sound pretty good, the result is apparently far from ideal. The patch, which is currently being complained about on the Steam forums, has reportedly broken a lot of features for some.

Players found that the game's menus have been overhauled to allow for controller support but it doesn't seem to be working on all the menus. According to one user, the patch has also reset keybinds, meaning that character actions like rolling are now unavailable.

One commenter said: "You f***** up. The menu size and text size are changed and way too big", while another said that "multiplayer doesn't work now". Elsewhere, people who manage to get into online matches are reporting that changing your character class during a game is also unavailable due to the resetting of keybinds.

While it might be surprising that this ancient game is still getting updates and fixes – because it was pretty much perfect already – it actually needed a number of tweaks to make it playable on newer machines since it was brought to the Steam Store.

It's no secret that a lot of PC players are partial to using mods, so there could be some issues here with mod support and the new hotfix. Previous updates of the OG Battlefront 2 haven't always gone smoothly, but they do get ironed out eventually.

Either way, it's nice to see that a game which is now 16 years old is still getting love in 2021. Hopefully, the hotfix gets another fix to smooth things over quickly.



