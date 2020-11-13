The Nioh Collection announced for PS5

Sony has announced The Nioh Collection will be launching on PS5 in February, 2021 to celebrate the franchise’s 4-year anniversary.

Remastered editions of Team Ninja’s Nioh and Nioh 2 will be coming to PS5 in the form of a collection, featuring 4K 120fps support, as well as individual remastered versions of both entries.

In a PlayStation blog post Team Ninja’s creative director, Tom Lee, went into further detail on the new collection and how they will be celebrating the anniversary. He said, “As a token of our appreciation, we thought there was no better way to celebrate the Nioh series, one very near and dear to our hearts, than remastering the entire story for both veterans and new players alike to enjoy utilizing the latest hardware.”

On February 5, 2021 the following titles will release simultaneously to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the franchise:

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (available on PS4)

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition (available on PS5)

Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition (available on PS5)

The Nioh Collection (available on PS5)

Nioh 2 Completed Edition for PS4 will include all three DLC expansions. The Nioh Collection will include both remastered entries including all DLC from both titles, only available on PS5. All of the titles available on PS5 will support 4K resolution and up to 120fps gameplay, with the ability to transfer your data from the PS4 version to your PS5.

For those of you who already own Nioh 2 on PS4, there are two upgrade routes for you to take if you decide to play on PS5:

Players that own Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition on PS4 can upgrade to Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition on PS5 at no additional cost.

Players that own Nioh 2 on PS4 can upgrade to the base game – Nioh 2 Remastered on PS5, and receive the PS5 version of any DLC expansions they own on PS4.

The PS5 has just launched in the US, but isn’t going to release for the UK for another week, November 19. Take a look at our PS5 review if you’re still on the fence about upgrading, or are you currently on the lookout for a next-gen console, here’s where to buy a PS5 .