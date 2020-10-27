GamesRadar+ is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

George Clooney wants to stop humans returning to earth in the first trailer for Netflix's The Midnight Sky

By

The Midnight Sky trailer has arrived, showcasing George Clooney's latest directorial feature

George Clooney's saving the world, again. This time, though, he's doing so by stopping other humans returning to Earth. Huh?

That's the plot of The Midnight Sky, which revolves around a lonely scientist, played by Clooney, who's holed up in the Arctic with his daughter. The pair must race to get to a satellite in order to inform a group of incoming astronauts that a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place and they must turn around. 

Based on the book Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, The Midnight Sky is coming to Netflix this December, and the first trailer has been released, showcasing the impressive cast – Clooney is joined by Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, and David Oyelowo – and stunning visuals. Watch the trailer above.

Clooney also serves as director. The Midnight Sky marks his first movie role since Money Monster in 2016 – in the meantime, he's been busy producing and directing the recent TV adaptation of Catch-22, as well as serving as an executive producer on Kirsten Dunst's On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

The Midnight Sky does not have a specific release date, with Netflix only offering an ETA of December. While we wait, be sure to check out the best Netflix movies available to watch right now.

Jack Shepherd

I'm the Entertainment Editor over here at GamesRadar+, bringing you all the latest movie and TV news, reviews, and features. I look after all the Total Film and SFX articles that end up on the website