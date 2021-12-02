The Matrix Awakens is a Unreal Engine 5 tie-in for The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Awakens is apparently a tie-in game using Unreal Engine 5 for the upcoming film.

Earlier today on December 2, reputable Fortnite leaker and dataminer @ShiinaBR on Twitter posted the tweet just below, claiming that they'd been provided with information that showed a new Unreal Engine 5 game was coming for The Matrix Resurrections. The leaker believes that this new game will launch alongside the supposed crossover event for The Matrix Resurrections, which has been rumored for a few weeks now.

An Unreal Engine 5 game to promote the new Matrix movie will be released soon.It's likely that the Matrix collab will be released on the same day as this game if the game and the movie are released on different days!(Thanks to @yuzushiraishi for telling me about this in DMs!)

That's not all, though. As Gematsu first reported in the tweet just below, an image for The Matrix Awakens has appeared in the PlayStation Network database. This brings an incredible amount of credence to the existence of the leak, and also indicates that the new game will come to PlayStation consoles, and not just PC, where the Unreal Engine 5 is now available to developers.

The Matrix Awakens; An Unreal Engine 5 Experience has appeared in the PSN backend: https://t.co/bD4it0ymJHvia Reddit: https://t.co/90tTKXHEMc

It's incredibly difficult to guess what this tie-in game would actually be, since we have zero additional information to go on as of right now. This obviously wouldn't be the first time The Matrix has strayed into the territory of video games, with The Matrix Online launching as an MMO all the way back in 2005, shortly after the release of both The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions, as well as other titles such as Enter The Matrix and The Matrix: Path of Neo.

With The Matrix Resurrections set to launch worldwide in theatres later this month on December 22, there shouldn't be long to go now until the supposed tie-in game is announced. Taking advantage of a new-gen engine in the Unreal Engine 5 is a pretty exciting prospect, and this could technically be the first publicly-available game using the engine to be released worldwide.

As for Fortnite though, this particular leaker claimed that both Neo and Trinity would be making their way to Epic's battle royale game at some point in December, based on datamined information. Here's hoping it's not long before both the crossover event with Fortnite and the supposed Unreal Engine 5 game experience are revealed in full.



