The Matrix 4 will “change the industry again” teases new cast member

Lana Wachowski is using some bold techniques to shoot The Matrix 4 – that’s according to Jessica Henwick, who teased the movie will “change the industry again”.

“Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then,” Henwick, whose mysterious Matrix 4 character remains under wraps, told ComicBook.com. “I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using."

The mysterious sequel brings back some of the original trilogy’s cast, including Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Wachowski has also employed Watchmen actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen for the next movie in the Matrix franchise, with the actor working closely with Henwick, who added that she couldn’t believe what they were working on.

"There are definitely moments on set where Yahya and I look at each other and we just go, Matrix 4,” she continued. “Those pinch me moments.”

Just as the original trilogy ushered in new technology to bring the ambitious slow-motion fights to life, Washowski continues to push filmmaking boundaries. Henwick’s words echo Neil Patrick Harris’ earlier comments when the actor, who will also appear in an undisclosed role in Matrix 4, said the filmmaker's style had “shifted visually” .

Also returning to The Matrix 4 is Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, alongside Lambert Wilson as the Merovingian. Surprisingly, Daniel Bernhardt will also come back as Agent Johnson, but scheduling conflicts means Hugo Weaving won’t reprise his iconic role as Agent Smith. How Wachowski will manage to revive the impressive list of characters remains to be seen, but it will definitely be an unmissable adventure.