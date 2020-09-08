The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel will stay a mystery for "a bit longer"

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel will have to stay a delicious mystery for a while longer, at least according to Nintendo The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma.

We first got a look at a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel at the Nintendo E3 2019 presentation, but it's been all quiet since then. Aonuma explained why.

"Regarding the sequel, in order to make the vast world you enjoyed exploring in the original game even more impressive the team is working hard on its development. So you'll have to wait a bit longer before we can provide more updates."

There was a consolation prize for Zelda fans though, with the news that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a prequel to Breath of the Wild and it's coming in November. Think Dynasty Warriors meets Zelda and you get a general idea.

One thing we can be sure of is that a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel will be worth waiting for, as our 2019 sneak peek showed Zelda and Link exploring underground ruins together, which hinted at a return to the more traditional dungeons that the series is famous for.