The Last of Us Part 2 New Game Plus Mode: What it gives you, and how to unlock it

Even putting The Last of Us Part 2 New Game Plus Mode to one side, there's a strong likelihood you'll want to replay Naughty Dog's latest interactive adventure all over again as soon as the credits roll. It's just that good.

The real question is whether you want to start afresh, or continue a second playthrough with all the progress you've made as Ellie brought over into your new save, which is exactly what The Last of Us Part 2 New Game Plus Mode offers.

Unlocked once you've completed the campaign on any difficulty setting, a notification will pop up to tell you that The Last of Us Part 2 New Game Plus Mode can now be accessed, and will appear as the first option on the main menu.

What's in The Last of Us Part 2 New Game Plus Mode?

This will let you play through the game again with all of the previous upgrades you have unlocked in the first runthrough, including your skill tree progress, crafting recipes, weapons and modifications, and collectibles. The only caveat is that while skill tree upgrades and crafting recipes will be available from The Last of Us Part 2 New Game Plus Mode's beginning, your existing weapon arsenal will only unlock once Ellie has arrived in Seattle.

The Last of Us Part 2 New Game Plus Mode, among other things, is a great way to soften the edge of replaying the campaign on Grounded Mode, which disables Listen Mode, greatly reduces the number of scavengable resources in the game world, and even presents the option to enable permadeath, among other tweaks. It's a gauntlet, to say the least, but the option to begin that trial with all of your upgrades, weapons, and resources intact will certainly make the journey a little more achievable.

You'll still be able to scavenge resources in The Last of Us Part 2 New Game Plus Mode, thus giving players the opportunity to max out Ellie's skill trees and weapon upgrades, letting you find out just how powerful this one-woman army can be when she's operating at full capacity.

Finally, The Last of Us Part 2 New Game Plus Mode is ideal for completionists, allowing you to pick up any missing collectables (artefacts, trading cards, and coins) you might have overlooked the first time, without having to pick up all the others that you own in a previous save.

And don't worry, The Last of Us Part 2 cheat codes can also be enabled in The Last of Us Part 2 New Game Plus Mode, so there's still the option to enjoy its benefits like infinite ammo and infinite crafting even with the already existing advantages enabled by the mode.

