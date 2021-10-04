The Last of Us 2 is coming to PlayStation Now this week, letting subscribers download or stream Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic sequel for free.

The October lineup of PlayStation Now titles will go live on Tuesday, October 5, and The Last of Us 2 specifically will be available as part of the service from then until January 3, 2022. Though originally a PS4 title, if you download and play it on Sony's new-gen console you can also benefit from The Last of Us 2 PS5 patch .

The Last of Us 2 is one of the biggest games Sony has put on its service yet, following other high-profile additions such as The Witcher 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 earlier this year. It's also still the latest game from Naughty Dog, though the studio has confirmed that it's working on a standalone successor for The Last of Us Factions . The studio still won't say how far along it is or what specific form it will take, but it's on the way.

Aside from The Last of Us 2, the new games for October also include Fallout 76, the Amnesia: Collection (which includes The Dark Descent, A Machine for Pigs, and Justine), Desperados 3, Final Fantasy 8 Remastered, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition, and Yet Another Zombie Defense HD. They'll all be available to stream or download on PS4 and PS5, or just to stream on PC.

