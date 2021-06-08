The Last of Us 2 hidden details video reveals where Tommy was camping out in Seattle

The Last of Us 2 hidden details video shows where Tommy was camping out during his time in Seattle.

In a video by Speclizer , who has done a series of hidden details and out-of-bounds videos of the game, the YouTuber shares their discovery of Tommy’s makeshift campsite which is hidden under a collapsed building in Seattle. In the short clip, Ellie and Dina discover the remains of a campfire and a discarded beer bottle. This prompts Ellie to say: “somebody was camping here...looks recent” to which Dina replies: “think it was Tommy?” and Ellie responds: “maybe.”

Those who have played The Last of Us 2 will already know that at the start of the game Tommy sets off on his own to track down Abby and the rest of the WLF. This leads Ellie and Dina to follow him and attempt to bring him back. Along the way, players will find traces of Tommy or have brief encounters with him as either Ellie or Abby. This campsite, however, is hidden amongst the dilapidated city so can only really be found if players explore the entire area thoroughly.

This is just one of several hidden detail videos that the channel has produced with each one proving just how much work Naughty Dog put into their 2020 hit game. Other details found in this video alone include Abby taking Owen's backpack with her to Santa Barbara, that Ellie’s footprints in the sand are extremely accurate to the pattern on the bottom of her shoes, and that both The Last of Us and The Last of Us 2 end with the word “okay.”

Speclizer has also found several other hidden details in the game by going out of bounds in previous videos. Our favorites are that the character models in the game are so detailed - they have fingerprints and that Joel might have held onto a wind chime from his home before the apocalypse began. We also got a glimpse of the inside of Joel’s Jackson home through these videos and as you’d expect, Joel lives a pretty simplistic home life.

