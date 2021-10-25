The Haunting of Hill House creator would love to make a Star Wars horror

Mike Flanagan, best known for Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, has spoken of his desire to make a horror movie in a galaxy far, far away.

"Got woken up by the earthquake this morning, sat there for a few minutes just thinking ‘I'd really love to make a horror movie in the Star Wars universe,’" Flanagan said on Twitter.

Sensing a disturbance in the Force, several people jumped on to the killer idea – including Elijah Wood and horror actor Jeffrey Combs. Midnight Mass actor Rahul Kohli even cheeky replied "You’ve been reading my diary," accompanied by a picture of a mangled, undead Death Trooper. As proof of concepts go, you can’t get much better than that.

As expected, fans are clamoring for Flanagan’s take on Star Wars. "Make it happen, Disney," one fan said. Another echoed the thoughts of many, saying: "I need this yesterday."

Unfortunately for those hoping for Star Wars to scare us silly, Flanagan already has a few major projects in the pipeline.

Flanagan already has The Midnight Club in production. The adaptation of Christopher Pike’s novel is set to hit Netflix at some point in the near future and was filming earlier this year. The horror supremo is also working on The Fall of the House of Usher, an eight-episode anthology series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

After that? Who knows – but we certainly wouldn’t say no to a Star Wars horror movie. Pretty please?

