The Gray Man adds Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze to star-studded cast

The cast of the Russo Brothers' upcoming project, The Gray Man, continues to reach new heights. Deadline confirms that Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze have joined the star-studded cast. With major players like Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Ryan Gosling already signed onto the project, one's got to wonder just what it is Joe and Anthony Russo are cooking up behind the scenes!

The Gray Man — set to premiere on Netflix as an addition to its originals catalogue — is based on the first installment of Mark Greaney's 10-part book series. The script was penned by Joe Russo, who received additional help from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film will be produced by the Russo Brothers and Mike Loracco of AGBO productions alongside Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Chris Castaldi on behalf of Roth Kirschenbaum. Patrick Newall, Jake Aust, and Todd Makurath will serve as executive producers on the project.

Gosling will star as Court Gentry, an ex-CIA agent and current mercenary for hire. Meanwhile, Evans will take on the role of Lloyd Hansen, the man hunting Court (The Gray Man) across the world. In addition to Evans and Gosling, and the newly signed Ikwuakor and Haze, the film will also star Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, and Julia Butters.

As for Ikwuakor and Haze themselves, they'll both be joining the project after completing works of their own. The former will join the film after wrapping up the final season of On My Block on Netflix, while you can see Haze in the Oscar-nominated Minari on-demand now.

