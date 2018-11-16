The Golden Joystick Awards shows off Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection with a brilliantly bonkers trailer

If the Persona series can be relied on for one thing above all else, it’s mad, memorable trailers. From Persona 5’s grainy reveal trailer in 2015, to this short but sweet teaser for the Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection, which just aired at the Golden Joystick Awards 2018. It’s only 30 seconds long, but as dazzling and bright eyed as you’d expect from a Persona trailer, and you can watch it all for yourself in the video below.

Persona Dancing is a dance game spin-off series to the turn based JRPG franchise from Atlus, and the upcoming Endless Night Collection bundles Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight, Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, and Persona 4: Dancing All Night all into one single package, alongside remixed tracks from the original Persona 5 game.

As the trailer shows, players can choose from a variety of iconic Persona characters and dance the night away to classic tracks from the game’s rich history, with varying levels of difficulty and meta-game features like the Social system which add further replay value to all the button mashing boogies. You can also buy Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight & Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight separately if you wish, when both titles release alongside the Endless Night Collection on December 4 later this year, for PS4 and PS Vita.

This isn’t the only trailer to come out of the Golden Joystick Awards, however, and you can keep up with thee big news from the show by watching it live on Twitch, or staying tuned to GamesRadar for all the latest coverage.