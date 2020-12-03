The Godfather 4 could happen, but without Coppola directing

With the new version of The Godfather Part 3 on its way, titled Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, we now have a better idea of whether we can expect to see any further instalments in the series.

Speaking to The New York Times, director Francis Ford Coppola commented: “There may well be a Godfather 4 and 5 and 6,” adding that, “I don’t own The Godfather.”

Paramount, the studio behind the trilogy, said: “While there are no imminent plans for another film in the Godfather saga, given the enduring power of its legacy it remains a possibility if the right story emerges.”

Additional sequels to existing franchises are becoming commonplace, but even if more stories focusing on the Corleone family are told, Coppola won’t be involved. Speaking of any future films, the director said: “I won’t do ’em. But I’m an old man.”

Coppola’s decision is probably explained by another statement he made in the article. “I like life to be an experience that I learn from,” the director explained. “I felt a sense of completion after the first one. I felt the first film had all the story I saw in the book. I felt satisfied that it was summed up.”

As for the franchise’s stars, they seem more open to another film – though it’s doubtful that they’d return without Coppola. Al Pacino, who played Michael Corleone in the trilogy, commented, with regard that his character could be involved in potential future films, that “it looks that way now, doesn’t it?” He then said: “Somebody’s going to come calling on him for advice.” If you're confused about how Michael, who died at the end of The Godfather Part 3, could still have a part to play – that's explained in The Godfather Coda.

Andy Garcia, who played Vincent Corleone, also said: “Not a week goes by that someone doesn’t come to me and say, 'Hey, man, where’s Godfather 4?'” He added: “I say, I’ll let you know when I get the call.”

In fact, there was a potential Godfather 4 discussed decades ago – with Coppola’s involvement – that would have seen Vincent’s story continue, with flashbacks to Vito and Sonny Corleone in the past. However, Puzo, who co-wrote the trilogy and wrote the novel the films are adapted from, passed away in 1999, which put an end to any chance for the movie to be made.

The Godfather Coda releases December 4 2020. Until then, check out our roundup of 2020 and 2021’s movie release dates.