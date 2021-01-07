The Forever Purge: Sparks fly in this exclusive image

The Forever Purge marks the fifth and final instalment in the Purge franchise – and it looks set to bring things to a fiery climax.

The movie will take place after the events of Election Year (whereas The First Purge acted as a prequel to the 2013 original) and will centre on Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta), who find solace at a Texan ranch, having fled a drug cartel in Mexico. Things go awry when a group of outsiders decide to keep purging beyond the allotted time when people can break any and all laws.

“It’s an amazing story of Latinos and Americans coming together to overcome despair and evil," director Everardo Gout tells Total Film.

Blending thrills and sociopolitical commentary is something the Purge movies are well-known for. With this one, creator/ writer James DeMonaco hopes to “set the record straight’’ on the series’ overarching themes, condemning certain goings-on perhaps more strongly than before.

“‘I want my intentions to be crystal clear on what I think about violence and what’s going on in the world.’ That’s what he told me,” recalls Gout, claiming the film is like

a social litmus test. “It’s dystopian, but he’s trying to get us to look in the mirror. It makes you think, ‘Shit, if I get pushed into a corner, would I do the same?’ Once you open that door, how do you close it again?”

Above, you can check out an exclusive image of The Forever Purge that features in the new issue of our sister publication, Total Film magazine.

Not a subscriber to Total Film? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device

The Forever Purge is scheduled to open on July 9. For more on the film – and a massive preview of all the biggest movies heading your way in 2021 – pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits shelves (real and digital) this Friday, January 8.

If you’re a fan of Total Film magazine, then why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? Sign up via MagazinesDirect, and with the latest offer you’ll get your first three issues for £3! Plus, you’ll also get subscriber-only covers like the Fast & Furious 9 one that’s currently on its way to subscribers now. (Terms and conditions apply, follow link for full details).