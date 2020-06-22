The Flash movie could bring back Michael Keaton as Batman in a new alternate universe

The Flash movie could bring back Michael Keaton as an aging Batman, according to a new report.

As reported by TheWrap , Keaton is currently in early talks with Warner Bros. to reprise the role he played in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns. There's still a chance things will fall through, but if everything works out, Keaton will appear as Batman in an alternate universe accidentally created by The Flash. The Flash movie is loosely based on the Flashpoint DC Comics storyline from 2011, so that will just be the start of the mind-bending dimension-hopping.

The Flash will re-introduce Keaton as Bruce Wayne 30 years after the events of Batman Returns, disregarding the events of its two sequels Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. We'll have to wait and see if a later movie ever reintroduces the Nippleverse to the DCEU.

While Keaton may reprise his role as an alternate universe Batman in The Flash, this does not mean any changes are in store for Robert Pattinson's upcoming role as the caped crusader. According to the report, The Batman is "still viewed as the future of the franchise". That said, The Batman is supposed to take place earlier in Batman's crime-fighting career and focus more on his detective skills, so I guess it's also the past of the franchise. And eventually this is all going to link back up into another Justice League movie, probably?

I don't know. All I care about is that The Batman Who Can't Move His Head is coming back to comic book movies and I am very happy about it.