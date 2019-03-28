The Elder Scrolls Blades early access is live and you might be able to play right now

Bethesda opened The Elder Scrolls Blades for testing this week, and it's now letting in waves of the players who signed up for early access. You can still register on the official website but it may be a while longer before you get to try it out.
As part of our #TES25 celebration, we're excited to announce that The Elder Scrolls: #Blades is officially in Early Access!Ready to play? We're inviting players in waves, so make sure to keep an eye on your email for the invite.Here's the updated FAQ: https://t.co/TZsYW4pnJy pic.twitter.com/2reothr8ZsMarch 27, 2019
Bethesda says you'll get an email notification once your account is cleared for play. However, I've heard several people (including one who works at GR+) saying they tried out the game and found they could play before they ever got the email. So if you signed up in the past (and have decent wifi) you might as well give it a shot.
One big caveat: The Elder Scrolls Blades has an intro cinematic that plays as soon as you load it up, and that rolls straight into a brief combat tutorial. Don't let them get your hopes up. You'll need to sign in with your Bethesda account as soon as the tutorial ends and that's when you can tell if you're cleared to play the whole thing.
You'll also want to make sure you're sporting one of the currently supported devices before you log in. Here's the current list:
- iPhone 6s and newer
- iPhone SE
- iPad Pro
- iPad Mini 4 and 5
- iPad Air 2 and 3
- Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+
- Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Google Pixel 2/2XL
- Google Pixel 3/3XL
- OnePlus 5 and newer
- Moto Z2 and newer
- Essential Phone
- HTC U11/U11+
- HTC U12+
- LG V30
- LG G7 One
- Xiaomi Mi 6
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
- Xperia XZ Premium
- Xperia XZ1
- Razer Phone
- ZTE Nubia Z17
- Nokia 8
- Sharp Aquos R
- Asus ZenFone 4 Pro
- Huawei P20/P20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- OnePlus 6T
If you're stuck waiting to play Blades, don't miss your chance to get The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind for free, or check out our video guide to stuff you have to see in Skyrim.