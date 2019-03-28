The Elder Scrolls Blades early access is live and you might be able to play right now

Bethesda opened The Elder Scrolls Blades for testing this week, and it's now letting in waves of the players who signed up for early access. You can still register on the official website but it may be a while longer before you get to try it out.

As part of our #TES25 celebration, we're excited to announce that The Elder Scrolls: #Blades is officially in Early Access!Ready to play? We're inviting players in waves, so make sure to keep an eye on your email for the invite.Here's the updated FAQ: https://t.co/TZsYW4pnJy pic.twitter.com/2reothr8ZsMarch 27, 2019

Bethesda says you'll get an email notification once your account is cleared for play. However, I've heard several people (including one who works at GR+) saying they tried out the game and found they could play before they ever got the email. So if you signed up in the past (and have decent wifi) you might as well give it a shot.

One big caveat: The Elder Scrolls Blades has an intro cinematic that plays as soon as you load it up, and that rolls straight into a brief combat tutorial. Don't let them get your hopes up. You'll need to sign in with your Bethesda account as soon as the tutorial ends and that's when you can tell if you're cleared to play the whole thing.

You'll also want to make sure you're sporting one of the currently supported devices before you log in. Here's the current list:

iPhone 6s and newer

iPhone SE

iPad Pro

iPad Mini 4 and 5

iPad Air 2 and 3

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+

Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Google Pixel 2/2XL

Google Pixel 3/3XL

OnePlus 5 and newer

Moto Z2 and newer

Essential Phone

HTC U11/U11+

HTC U12+

LG V30

LG G7 One

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xperia XZ Premium

Xperia XZ1

Razer Phone

ZTE Nubia Z17

Nokia 8

Sharp Aquos R

Asus ZenFone 4 Pro

Huawei P20/P20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

OnePlus 6T